Plea in SC seeks clarification on ban on liquor shops in Kerala

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) The beer and wine shop parlour owners in Kerala on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court contending that its December 15 order banning liquor shops within 500 metres on either side of the National and State Highways was not applicable to them as they came under different category.

After counsel for beer and wine parlour mentioned the matter, the vacation bench of Justice R.K. Agrawal and Justice Deepak Gupta said the plea for clarification by the owners of beer and wine parlour in Kerala would be heard in July.

The owners of 76 parlour that have moved the apex court have contended that beverages being sold by them have six to 12 per cent alcohol content.

They have contended that the Supreme Court’s December 15 ban order was applicable to liquor shops selling liquor having 45.5 per cent alcohol content.

The contenders in their plea have said that their licences were renewed on March 31 and are valid for one year but now the state government was asking them to pull down the shutters as the parlours were located within the restricted distance.

While the top court by its December 15, 2016, order had banned liquor shops within 500 metres on either side of the National and State Highways, by a March 31 order, the restriction also covered hotels and restaurants falling within 500 metres on either side of the highways.

–IANS

