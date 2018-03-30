Pleasant morning in Delhi, may rain

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) It was a pleasant Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, the weather office said.

“The sky will remain generally cloudy with the possibility of light rain or drizzle in some areas,” an India Meteorological Department official (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 55 per cent.

Thursday’s maximum temperature settled at 37.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average.

–IANS

vn/ksk