Pleasant morning in Delhi

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The national capital on Thursday woke up to a pleasant morning with partially cloudy sky, even as the minimum temperature was recorded at 18.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius. The air-quality was moderate.

“Sky will remain partially cloudy throughout the day. Respite from heat is expected due to that,” said an IMD official.

At 8.30 a.m., humidity was recorded at 63 per cent.

Wednesday saw the highest minimum temperature of the month at 21 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 33.2 degrees Celsius.

–IANS

kd/ksk