Pleasant Sunday in Delhi, Monday likely to be similar

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) After a foggy morning, a sunny day on Sunday brought relief to the national capital from cold as the maximum temperature settled at 21.5 degrees Celsius, a notche below the season’s average, the Met office said. It forecast similar weather on Monday.

“Monday will see clear sky while shallow or moderate fog is likely in the morning,” said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 22 and nine degrees Celsius, respectively.

It was a foggy Sunday morning with minimum temperature recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, while the humidity oscillated between 95 and 60 per cent.

Saturday’s maximum temperature settled at 19.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, while the minimum was 10.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

–IANS

rak/vd