Pleasant Wednesday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) It was a pleasant Wednesday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, the weather office said.

“It will be a generally cloudy sky in the day ahead, with possibility of lightning and thunder showers,” an India Meteorological Department official said.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 66 per cent.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature settled at 35.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

–IANS

