Please listen to our ‘man ki baat’: Mirwaiz tells Modi

Srinagar, May 18 (IANS) Moderate Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to “our (Kashmir people) man ki baat”.

Mirwaiz while addressing the congregational Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar said: “People have been listening to Prime Minister’s ‘man ki baat’ for years but we request the Prime Minister to listen to our ‘man ki baat’! It’s just three words Resolve Kashmir Dispute.”

The Prime Minister will be in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday to inaugurate the 330 MW Kishenganga hydroelectric power project in Bandipora district.

–IANS

