Plug-in smart speaker Amazon Echo Flex now in India

Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Amazon on Wednesday introduced the Echo Flex, a plug-in smart speaker that saves on space by plugging directly into a standard electrical outlet, in India.

Available for Rs 2,999 in online pre-order mode, Echo Flex also has a built-in USB-A port so you can easily charge your phone or other devices, all while using only one outlet, the company said in a statement.

“We are happy to introduce Echo Flex for users in India to access Alexa even more conveniently now from any room in the house,” said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices.

“With its compact form, Echo Flex can be plugged in directly into an electrical socket to provide all the functionalities of an Echo device,” he added.

Echo Flex works with devices such as smart lights and plugs from brands including Philips, SYSKA LED, Oakter, TP-Link and more.

Just like other Echo devices, users can connect Echo Flex to preferred speakers using Bluetooth or a 3.5 mm audio cable for a higher audio output.

Echo Flex is available for pre-order starting today and will ship next month.

As a limited period offer, customers can avail a Wipro smart LED bulb (9W) worth Rs 2,099 for no additional cost on the purchase of every Echo Flex on Amazon.in.

–IANS

