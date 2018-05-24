PM, BJP leaders to highlight government schemes

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to the beneficiaries of his government’s flagship schemes through video conferencing as part of a outreach campaign in which party leaders will connect with the common man to highlight its achievements over the past four years and counter opposition’s accusations.

Under BJP’s initiative ‘Connect for Support’, apart from Modi, party President Amit Shah also will talk to “at least 50 people personally” about government’s accomplishments.

Modi will speak to beneficiaries of government’s Ujjwala and Mudra Loan schemes on Monday and Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will establish direct contact with the beneficiaries of several government schemes. Starting the campaign, he will speak to the beneficiaries of Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana and Prime Minister Mudra Loan Yojana on May 28 and 29,” said a Bharatiya Janata Party press release.

“Under the campaign, each party worker will reach out to at least 10 people and speak to them about government schemes,” it added.

The move comes amid the opposition’s concerted efforts to paint the Modi government as “non-performing”.

–IANS

