PM calls up Kumaraswamy, assures all help

Bengaluru, May 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called up Karnataka’s newly swron-in Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and assured him of having good relationship with him on the state’s development issues, an official statement said.

“Modi called up Kumaraswamy and greeted him on becoming the chief minister and hoped to have good ties between the two,” said the Chief Minister’s office in a statement here.

Reciprocating Modi’s gesture, Kumaraswamy expressed willingness to maintain good relationship with the Prime Minister on development issues pertaining to the southern state.

Earlier, Modi congratulated Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara of the Congress on taking charge.

“My best wishes for their tenure ahead,” Modi said in a tweet after the swearing-in ceremony at the state secretariat here in the presence of national and reginal leaders from across the country.

–IANS

