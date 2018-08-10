PM condoles death of Chhattisgarh Governor

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his condolences over the death of Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon, saying “the widely respected figure will always be remembered”.

Tandon breathed his last in the Raipur Medical College in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. He was 91. The Governor was admitted to the hospital late on Monday because of sudden illness. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) early on Tuesday and was put on life support as his health condition turned critical.

“Saddened by the demise of Balramji Dass Tandon. We have lost a widely respected public figure whose service to society will always be remembered. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this hour of grief,” tweeted Modi.

The Prime Minister said that Tandon spent decades working for peace and progress in Punjab.

“Passionate about sectors like industry and labour welfare, his administrative experience added great value to the state. He will be remembered for his courage while opposing the Emergency,” wrote Modi.

