PM expresses grief over Pejawara seer’s demise

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of Pejawara Matha, Udupi.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti.”

Mosi also wrote: “I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers.”

The 88-year-old seer took his last breath on Sunday morning battling a long illness.

The seer was an Indian Hindu guru, saint and the former presiding Swamiji of the Sri Pejavara Adokshaja Matha, one of the Ashta Mathas belonging to the Dvaita school of philosophy.

