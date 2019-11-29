PM heralds ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ on tweet mode

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) It’s once again ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC)’ time and a possible interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2020 for students of classes IX to XII.

The Prime Minister on Thursday hit the Twitter mode, inviting schoolchildren across the nation to participate in the third edition of the initiative which was conceived as a measure to take away some of the stress faced by young students preparing for their board examinations and any of the several entrance tests that are conducted in the country.

Apart from an opportunity to personally interact with the Prime Minister in New Delhi in January 2020, the best questions will also be featured at the event.

“Exams are approaching and so is Pariksha Pe Charcha! Let us keep working together to ensure stress-free examinations!” Modi tweeted.

The contest opened for entries on December 2 and the last date is December 23. Apart from framing a question for the Prime Minister, participants are required to pen a 1,500-word write-up on one of five themes chosen for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’.

This year the chosen themes revolve around gratitude, aspirations, examinations, balance, and duties.

Participants can register on the MyGov platform and are allowed to submit write-ups on any or all the five topics. It is part of an initiative to reduce stress for exam going children, primarily high school students.

‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ is the third edition of the initiative launched in 2018.

–IANS

