PM informed Gen Rawat about the ‘bigger role’

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) General Bipin Rawat came to know about his appointment as the country first Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself on Monday night, sources said.

Gen Rawat will take charge as CDS on Wednesday.

“When a farewell dinner of the outgoing chief was hosted as per the laid out protocol on Dec 30, the Prime Minister during the dinner informed him around 8.30 p.m. that he has to play a bigger role,” said a senior Indian Army officer who was with Gen Rawat.

Till then, sources said Gen Rawat assumed someone else had been appointed the CDS. “There was huge speculation about Gen Rawat, but till the appointment was not officially announced, he did not consider himself chosen for the bigger role,” said the officer.

The Ministry of Defence made the announcement about his appointment as CDS at 9 p.m. on Monday.

