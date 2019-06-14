PM introduces his Ministers to Parliament

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday introduced to the Lok Sabha his Council of Ministers, starting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

After a brief speech by newly elected Speaker Om Birla, Modi introduced the Ministers one by one to the thumping of desks by treasury members.

Each time the Prime Minister read out a name, the Minister stood up with folded hands. Home Minister Amit Shah was the second Minister to be introduced after Rajnath Singh.

The House was then adjourned for the day.

