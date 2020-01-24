PM-Kisan may see 20 per cent cut in budgetary allocation

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme of the government which gives Rs 6,000 a year to farmers may see a cut in budgetary allocation.

It is learnt that the allocation for PM-Kisan may be slashed by 20 percent to about Rs 60,000 crore in the upcoming general budget from Rs 75,000 crore.

The amount allocated to the scheme was Rs 75,000 crore, in the budget estimate of 2019-20.

The reason for this massive cut is the obstacles being faced in its implementation in some of the states. Under the PM-Kisan scheme, farmers are given a total of Rs 6,000 in three installments annually.

However, according to sources, the revised estimate can come to Rs 61,000 crore in the current financial year.

The reason for this is not to implement the scheme by some states like West Bengal. Also, many states do not have proper data of farmers. The target of farmers availing this scheme has been reduced from 14.5 crores to 14 crores which will mean lower spending and allocation under the scheme.

PM-Kisan is a Central Sector scheme with 100% funding from Government of India. The scheme is effective from December 1, 2018.

Under the scheme an income support of Rs 6000 per year is provided to all farmer families across the country in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each every four months.

The definition of family for the scheme is husband, wife and minor children. The entire responsibility of identification of beneficiary farmer families rests with the State / UT Governments. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

