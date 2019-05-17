PM meets Council of Ministers, says LS polls were ‘unique’

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the Lok Sabha elections as “unique” as he met his Council of Ministers at a meeting convened by BJP chief Amit Shah for thanking them for their work.

The meeting at the BJP headquarters took place two days ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting was called to thank the Ministers of the NDA for dedicatedly working for five years and fulfilling the schemes of the government, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the media while briefing on the deliberations.

The Prime Minister, while thanking his cabinet colleagues, said all worked very hard to take the government’s initiatives to the people and fulfilling them.

Terming this election as “unique”, the PM said these polls were above politics and were being “fought by the people” of the country, Tomar added.

He said the BJP president also gave his good wishes to all the Ministers in the context of the Lok Sabha election results.

Among those who attended the meeting were Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, Radha Mohan Singh, Piyush Goyal, Giriraj Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Chaudhary Birendra Singh, Uma Bharti as also Ram Vilas Paswan of Lok Janshakti Party and Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was not present at the meeting.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is on a visit to Kyrgyzstan for the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting, also could not attend the meeting.

The meeting took place just a few hours ahead of the dinner hosted by Shah for leaders of the NDA allies to discuss the prospective poll results and the post-poll scenario.

