PM meets tribal students who scaled Mt Everest

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met a group of tribal students from Maharashtra who had scaled Mt. Everest last month.

The students were a part of a team of the ‘Mission Shaurya’ initiative of the Adivasi Vikas Vibhag of the Maharashtra government. Five students out of the group of 10 had successfully scaled the world’s highest peak in May.

The students shared their experiences during the training and ascent of Mt. Everest. The Prime Minister congratulated the students on their achievements.

Felicitating the students, he exhorted them to take up a sports and pursue it regularly.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present on the occasion.

–IANS

mak/vd