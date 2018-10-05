PM Modi is corrupt: Rahul

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi corrupt following a French media report that said Reliance Defence was an “imperative and obligatory” condition for securing the Rafale contract.

“The Prime Minister of India is corrupt, I want to tell the youth of the nation that he is corrupt,” Gandhi said at a special media briefing here.

He also read out excerpts from the report by French website Mediapart, which cited an internal Dassault document, on Wednesday which said that the group accepted to work with Reliance as an “imperative and obligatory” condition for securing the fighter contract.

–IANS

and/ksk/bg