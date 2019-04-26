PM Modi reviews preparedness for cyclone ‘Fani’

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the preparedness for cyclone ‘Fani’ and instructed Central government officials to maintain close coordination with officials of the affected states to ensure preventive measures, a government statement said.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Modi also asked the concerned officers to take effective steps for relief and rescue operations, as required.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary P.K. Sinha, Principal Secretary to the PM Nripendra Mishra, Additional Principal Secretary to the PM Pramod Kumar Mishra, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, and other senior officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the likely path of the cyclone, and the ongoing precautionary and preparatory measures being undertaken, said the statement.

“These include provision of adequate resources; deployment of teams from NDRF and the Armed Forces; arrangements to provide drinking water; and standby systems to restore power and telecom services.”

Cyclone ‘Fani’ is expected to make landfall on the Odisha coast between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Friday, an officer said.

Speeding over west-central Bay of Bengal, ‘Fani’ moved north-northeastwards at about 16 kmph in last six hours and lay centred about 360 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha), 190 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 550 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move further north-northeastwards and cross the Odisha Coast around Puri, between Gopalpur and Chandbali, by Friday afternoon with a maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph, the IMD said.

