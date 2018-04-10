PM Modi’s fast a drama: Congress

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday termed the fast proposed to be undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders on Thursday against Parliament’s disruption as nothing but a “photo-opportunity” and “drama”.

The party said if staring at a defeat in the 2019 election, the government sits on fast, then how will they run a democracy.

The Congress also held the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies were responsible for the disruption of Parliament during the second half of the Budget session.

“They don’t allow discussion on no-trust motion, bank fraud cases, Rafale deal, on farmers’ crisis, CBSE leak and SSC scam,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“They are letting SC/ST Act be diluted… they are also being step-motherly towards south Indian states, they didn’t allow discussion on Special status for Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

Surjewala said the government themselves wasted 250 hours of Parliament and later sit on fast.

“If they are so helpless and weak then they should give up their posts and take retirement,” he said, adding: “This is not time for the PM to sit on fast, this is time for his retirement. If not now, then after 2019 they will have to retire.”

–IANS

sid/vd