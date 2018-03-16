PM must not abdicate his duty to SC/STs: Rahul

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Coming in favour of the SC/ST Act, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi should “not abdicate his duty in favour of the anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP/RSS”.

“The SC/ST Act is the most important instrument to prevent atrocities on Dalits/Adivasis.

“A complicit Modi government failed to defend it in the Supreme Court,” said Gandhi on Twitter attaching a story about the Supreme Court judgment saying the SC/ST Act was being abused.

The Congress on Wednesday said it was against dilution of any provisions in the SC/ST Act and asked the Modi government to amend law or file a review petition in view of the Supreme Court order that said arrest of an accused under the Act is not mandatory.

It also accused the government of not fighting the case properly.

–IANS

