PM, Sonia condole school kids’ deaths in UP road accident

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Prominent political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, have condoled the death of 15 school children, who died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district on Thursday.

“Anguished by the tragic accident… I share the pain of the bereaved families and condole passing away of young children,” Modi said in a tweet.

“I pray that those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest,” he added.

Similar sentiments were expressed by the Home Minister and the Congress chief.

“Deeply saddening to learn of the loss of many precious lives in a road accident in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, this morning,” Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter.

“My heart goes out to the families of those children who lost their lives in this tragedy. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he added.

Sonia Gandhi expressed sympathy towards the affected families and said guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court should be followed.

She also wished speedy recovery to the injured.

BJP President Amit Shah said he was “pained beyond words” by the loss of lives in the tragic road accident.

“My thoughts and prayers with the bereaved families,” Shah wrote on Twitter.

“May God give families the strength to withstand the tragic loss. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured,” he added.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the accident and said: “My prayers are with the bereaved families.”

At least 15 children were killed and many others injured, some of them critically, when their school bus was hit by a truck in foggy conditions that reduced the visibility on road.

–IANS

