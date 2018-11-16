PM to dedicate 2 projects in Haryana

Gurugram, Nov 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday dedicate two projects in Haryana including opening of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Sunday.

Khattar examined the preparations for Modi’s rally to be organised here in Sultanpur in Gurugram near the Expressway.

Talking to reporters, Khattar said the Prime Minister will inaugurate the pending project of KMP Expressway and also dedicate the Mujesar (Ballabhgarh) Metro in Faridabad via remote control from here.

He said the construction work of KMP started in 2006 but the previous government was unable to complete it by 2014. The total cost of the Expressway was over Rs 9,000 crore.

Later, as per the Supreme Court order, work on KMP started again and it was to be completed by February 2019. But it has already been completed 4 months ahead of time.

This will be the Prime Minister’s 11th visit to Haryana in four years.

Modi will also lay the foundation of the country’s first Sri Vishwakarma Skill Development University in Palwal district through remote control.

–IANS

