PM to form committee on ‘one nation, one election’

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an all-party meeting on Wednesday said that a committee will be formed to look into the various issues regarding the “one nation, one election” plan.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told this to the media after the conclusion of the meeting which lasted for over three-and-a-half hours.

Singh said that five major agendas were discussed in the meeting, including the “one nation, one election” agenda.

He said that members of all the opposition parties present at the meeting supported the idea barring the CPI and CPI-M.

“Only CPI and CPI-M expressed difference of opinion, saying how it could be implemented,” the Defence Minister said.

Over 40 parties were invited for the meeting in which 21 party chiefs participated while three expressed their inability to join the meeting citing some reasons, Singh added.

