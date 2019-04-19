PM to hold road show, ‘puja’ before filing nominations

Lucknow, April 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform an elaborate ‘puja at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Thursday evening before he sets out to file his nomination papers on Friday

According to Sushant Misra , president of Ganga Seva Fund, this would be the Prime Minister’s third visit to the banks of Ganga after 2014.

“After winning the 2014 polls, he came to seek the blessings of Ganga River and his second visit was with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. This will be his third visit,” he told reporters.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold a road show in his constituency which will pass through main areas of Varanasi and culminate at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Later in the night, Modi will interact with local intellectuals in his constituency.

Varanasi goes to polls in the final phase of elections on May 19.

