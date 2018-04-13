PM to inaugurate Delhi-Dasna Expressway on April 29

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Delhi-Dasna portion of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on April 29.

Announcing the construction of a new highway alignment between Delhi and Mumbai, at an estimated cost of Rs 1 lakh crore, Gadkari also revealed a plan for “Chambal Expressway”, which would be connected to the proposed Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

“The Minister also disclosed plans for a Chambal Expressway which would be connected to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and is likely to benefit states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where the backward areas will also shine like Gurugram,” a ministry statement said.

Gadkari said that the Delhi-Meerut Expressway was envisaged to ease traffic and air pollution in east Delhi.

“About 40,000 commercial vehicles enter Delhi on a daily basis, which causes increased pollution and congestion… Scheme of developing Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways around Delhi was taken up, and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 29th of this month,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari also informed that a Rs 260-crore contract for constructing a signal-free corridor from Dhaula Kuan to the airport had already been awarded.

The Minister said that an eight-lane fully access-controlled Dwarka Expressway is being developed in four packages at an investment of Rs 9,500 crore. Three packages have already been awarded and the work on the expressway is likely to start in a month’s time.

