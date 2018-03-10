PM to inaugurate Krishi Unnati Mela

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will here on Saturday inaugurate a three-day annual ‘Krishi Unnati Mela’ aimed at creating awareness about the latest technological developments in the agriculture sector among farmers, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh told reporters here that Modi will also launch the ‘Jaivik Kheti’ portal and lay foundation stone of 25 Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVKs).

The Mela, starting from Friday, will be held at Pusa campus here. It will display the latest agriculture and allied sector technologies. Pavilions on seeds, fertilisers and pesticides will also be set up in the Mela.

The minister said there will be over 600 stalls, including those from Ministries of Textile, Food Processing, Commerce and North East Council.

Live demonstrations on micro-irrigation, waste water utilisation, animal husbandry and fisheries, besides theme pavilions on doubling farmers income are major highlights of the fair.

Despite record production of foodgrain in past few years, the government has been facing difficulties on the agrarian front as farmers are in distress over the substantial fall in the remuneration for their crop.

Last month, the Agriculture Ministry had organised a conference here to hold consultations with the stakeholders to find solution and ways for doubling farm income by 2022.

–IANS

spk/nks/dg