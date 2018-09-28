PM to unveil several projects in Gujarat on Sunday

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Guajrat on Sunday where he would inaugurate a number of projects including Amuls modern chocolate plant at Anand, Mundra LNG terminal at Anjar and Mahatma Gandhi Museum at Rajkot.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Anand Agricultural University’s incubation centre-cum-centre of excellence in food processing, and a solar cooperative society at Mujhkuva village. He will also lay the foundation stone for expansion of Amul manufacturing facilities at Anand and Khatraj.

At Anjar, he will inaugurate the Mundra LNG terminal, the Anjar-Mundra Pipeline Project and the Palanpur-Pali-Barmer pipeline project, said a statement from his office.

At both places he will address the public gatherings.

In Rajkot, Modi will inaugurate the Mahatma Gandhi Museum. The museum has been set up at the Alfred High School in Rajkot, which was an important part of the formative years of Mahatma Gandhi. It will help spread awareness about Gandhian culture, values and philosophy.

The Prime Minister will also unveil a plaque to mark the inauguration of a public housing project of 624 houses. He will witness the e-Gruh Pravesh of 240 beneficiary families, added the statement.

–IANS

mak/nir