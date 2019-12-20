PM to visit Karnataka on Jan 2

Bengaluru, Dec 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi would arrive in Bengaluru on January 2 on a 2-day visit to Karnataka for official engagements, including the inauguration of the 107th Indian Science Congress on January 3 in this tech hub, an official said on Friday.

“After arriving by special IAF aircraft at the city’s HAL airport on January 2, the Prime Minister will fly to Tumakuru in a helicopter to visit Sree Siddaganga Mutt, about 70km northwest of Bengaluru,” state Information Department Director D.P. Muralidhar told IANS here.

Modi will later present Krishi Karman awards to the recipients and distribute fishing equipment to the beneficiaries at the Junior College ground in the town and address a public meeting before flying back to Bengaluru.

The Prime Minister will visit the state-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the same (January 2) evening and stay at Raj Bhavan in the city centre for the night.

“On January 3, Modi will inaugurate the Science Congress and address the gathering at the Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra (GKVK) campus at the state-run University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in the city’s northern suburb,” said Muralidhar.

Modi will fly back to New Delhi the same afternoon.

–IANS

fb/prs