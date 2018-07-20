PM urges states to punish lynch mobs

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged all the state governments to take strict action against those involved in mob lynching incidents and punish them to curb the menace happening in the country for the last few months.

“Any instance of violence brings shame to the nation. I will once again urge the state governments to punish those who indulge in violence,” he said his reply to the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

Several people have been lynched by mobs in the last few months on the basis of rumours or fake news that they were child lifters. Earlier, people have been attacked and murdered on allegations of cow slaughter and possessing beef, banned by the law.

–IANS

