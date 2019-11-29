PMC Bank scam: 3 ex-directors arrested after questioning

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police arrested three former directors – two of them women – of the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Ltd in connection with the ongoing probe into the Rs 4,355-crore HDIL scam, a police official said here on Tuesday.

The arrested persons were identified as Jagdish Mookhey, Mukti Bavisi and Trupti Bane.

While Mookhey was a member of the Audit Committee from 2005-2020, Bavisi was member of the loans and advances committee for 2011-2020, and Bane was on the recovery committee for 2015-2020.

They were picked up and interrogated with respect to the loans and facilities extended to the HDIL Group and the status of the long-pending recoveries.

However, they failed to give satisfactory replies to the investigators, necessitating their custodial interrogation.

They were subsequently arrested here on Tuesday and will be produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Esplanade Court for remand, said an official spokesperson of Mumbai Police.

–IANS

