PML-N candidate narrowly escapes bid on life

Islamabad, July 17 (IANS) Close on the heels of a spate of attacks on politicians, a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former federal minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmed has narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Attock city.

Aftab Ahmed and his son Sheikh Salman were on their way home after attending a corner meeting in Kamra village on late Monday when unidentified men opened fire on their vehicle, the Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

According to local media reports, the security of Aftab Ahmed was withdrawn a week ago following the orders of the Supreme Court.

The incident came days after nearly 150 people lost their lives in a wave of terror attacks affecting political rallies in Peshawar, Bannu and Mastung ahead of the July 25 general elections in the country.

Among those killed were Awami National Party leader Haroon Bilour and Balochistan Awami Party candidate Siraj Raisani, while former Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Akram Khan Durrani escaped unhurt.

–IANS

soni/sed