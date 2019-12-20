PM’s speech evokes mixed response

New Delhi, 22 Dec (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Ramlila Maidan, here on Sunday, was heard with interest by all and has evoked mixed response, especially, when the Constitution (Amendment) Act (CAA) continues to affect the society.

Former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav was critical of the CAA. “The CAA has destroyed the right to equality enshrined in our Constitution. The NRC will effect the migrant poor, tribals and even holy men who wander without any worldly belongings. We should learn meaning of religion from them and not from those who lust for power,” he tweeted.

Congress leader Anand Sharma refuted the Prime Minister’s accusations that the opposition parties were misleading and provoking people against the CAA.

Defending the Congress stand, Sharma said, “The government has ended up creating a sense of insecurity among the people. We had told the government to seek consensus on the issue. It clashes with the spirit of the Constitution, especially Article 14.”

Among the many who tuned in to the Prime Minister’s speech was badminton star Saina Nehwal. She tweeted, “I’m hearing a thought provoking speech from @narendramodi sir Y#RamlilaMaidan”

–IANS

pvn/pcj