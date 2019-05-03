PNB Housing Finance’s Q4 consolidated net profit up 51%

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) PNB Housing Finance on Thursday reported a 51 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

According to the housing finance firm, its net profit during the quarter under review rose to Rs 379.7 crore from Rs 251.6 crore reported for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company’s net interest income during the fourth quarter rose 13 per cent to Rs 609.7 crore, from Rs 540.8 crore earned during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In the entire fiscal 2018-19, the firm’s consolidated profit after tax increased 42 per cent to Rs 1,191.5 crore from Rs 841.2 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company’s Board of Directors recommended final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of Rs 10 for FY18-19.

–IANS

rv/vd