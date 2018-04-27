Pogba will be good addition to PSG: Verratti

Paris, May 2 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti on Wednesday said Paul Pogba would be a great addition to the club, adding it is “easier” to play alongside players of the calibre of the Manchester United star.

Abiding by their financial situation with UEFA financial fair play (FFP), PSG could make a move for the former Juventus man.

“I think that it is normal that all major players want to join PSG because there is a big project here, unlike most in Europe, with an incredible team and in an incredible city,” Verratti was quoted as saying by La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

“Those who come will always be welcome but also must give their best.”

Verratti also said that PSG missed Brazilian star and record signing Neymar during the business end of the season after he underwent surgery for a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot just before the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash with Real Madrid.

“Neymar is one of the best players in the world,” Verratti said.

“We missed him during the most important period of the season. His absence was felt but during this time, we have spoken often. I know that he wants to get back to his best and enjoy a big World Cup campaign.”

Verratti opined that PSG’s sole focus is not just the Champions League but domestic laurels are important too.

“The Champions League remains our main objective. We want to go as far as possible and we have the team to do that, but it must not become an obsession, otherwise it devalues the other titles,” he said.

“A season is rich but at certain levels, small details are decisive. Personally, PSG have given me everything and this has enabled me to reach the top level in football. After seven years, [winning the Champions League] would be a way of repaying the club and the supporters.”

–IANS

