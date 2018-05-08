Pokes Sports League season 2 begins in Goa

Panaji, May 9 (IANS) The second edition of Poker Sports League began in Goa on Wednesday with 11 city-based teams from across the country competing for a Rs 4.5 crore purse.

The 11 teams for the May 9-13 contest at Deltin Royale are Bengaluru Warriors, Delhi Panthers, Goan Nuts, Gujarat Falcons, Kolkata Kings, Punjab Bluffers, Mumbai Anchors, Pune Sharks, Rajasthan Tilters, Andhra Bullets and Chennai Thalaivas, according to a League statement.

The teams consist of a total of 10 players each, comprising of one mentor, playing captain, two pro-players, two from free-live qualifiers, three from free online qualifiers and two wild-card entries.

Poker is a popular game around the world which requires a high level of intellect and mental prowess.

Chess Grandmaster and Padma Vibhushan awardee Viswanathan Anand is the brand ambassador of Poker Sports League (PSL) and has brought in “credibility to the game, which is widely misunderstood as gambling in the country”, the statement said.

–IANS

sar/vm