Poland’s new coach wants to rebuild team slowly

Warsaw, July 23 (IANS) The Polish football team’s new chief coach Jerzy Brzeczek on Monday said that he plans to take a step-by-step approach to rebuilding the squad with younger players.

Brzeczek, 47, did confirm that his nearly 30-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski would remain as team captain, reports Efe.

“I do not want to make any revolution, only to gradually rejuvenate the team with new additions,” Brzeczek explained during his presentation as coach in Warsaw.

“I didn’t think for even a minute about changing the captain,” he added.

Former Poland coach Adam Nawalka was dismissed after the Polish national team was eliminated from the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, managing only a meagre 1-0 victory over Japan while losing to Senegal 1-2 and Colombia 0-3.

“One week and two matches made the worship disappear. I want to give energy and joy to the fans to love us again,” Brzeczek said.

Brzeczek’s contract will last until the end of 2019 and will be renewed automatically if Poland qualify for the UEFA Euro 2020.

The coach is a former player at first division teams in Poland, Israel and Austria, and coached Poland’s Rakow Czestochowa, Lechia Gdansk, GKS Katowice and Wisla Plock.

Brzeczek was also part of the Polish national team that won the silver medal in the 1992 Summer Olympic Games in Barcelona.

–IANS

pur/bg