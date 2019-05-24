Poland’s ruling party wins European Parliament polls: Exit polls

Warsaw, May 27 (IANS) Poland ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) won 42.2 per cent votes in the European Parliament elections, main opposition group European Coalition (KE) won 39.1 per cent votes, exit polls showed.

42.2 per cent votes secured PiS of 24 seats, meanwhile KE obtained 22 seats in the European Parliament on Sunday, reported Xinhua.

Besides, the newly-formed Spring party (Wiosna) won 6.6 per cent, which means 3 seats, and far-right group Confederation (Konfederacja) won 6.1 per cent, also equals 3 seats. Other parties didn’t reach the 5 per cent threshold.

According to the Polish National Electoral Commission, 52 members of the European Parliament will be elected, but 51 seats will be filled. The candidate who will receive the 52nd seat will sit in the European Parliament after the UK leaves the EU.

–IANS

vin/