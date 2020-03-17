Police acted in professional manner during Delhi riots: Home Ministry

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday said in the Rajya Sabha that the Delhi Police acted swiftly and promptly in a professional manner during the riots held in the national capital last month, adding the high population density of the area and narrow lanes were a challenge in the movement of forces and vehicles.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy said as per reported by the Delhi Police, until March 12, 763 cases including 51 cases under Arms Act have been registered.

“A total of 3,304 persons have been arrested or detained while 545 persons were injured and 52 died during the recent riots in Delhi,” he said.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain had asked whether the Delhi violence is the result of the failure of Delhi Police to handle law and order situations.

The Home Ministry said the North-East District of Delhi has the highest density of population in India with several pockets of mixed population areas.

“Delhi Police acted swiftly and promptly in a professional manner but the high population density of the area and narrow lanes/by-lanes added to the challenges in the movement of forces and vehicles. During the riots, more than 100 policemen sustained injuries while containing the violence.”

It also said that the Delhi Police ensured that the disturbance was contained and not allowed to spread to other parts of Delhi.

The national capital witnessed violence which started on February 23, making hundreds of people homeless.

