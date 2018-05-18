Police assault BJP councillor’s son, kin; 3 suspended

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) An Assistant Sub-Inspector and two Constables were suspended on Tuesday for assaulting the son and relatives of a BJP Councillor at the Krishna Nagar Police Station in East Delhi, police said.

Departmental action has also been started against Assistant Sub-Inspector Subhash and Constables Monu and Amit, a senior officer confirmed.

Ronak Maheshwari, a relative of Kanti Nagar’s Bharatiya Janata Party Councillor Kanchan Maheshwari, tried to intervene after an accident between a car and motorcycle riders in Krishna Nagar on Monday night led to an argument between the two parties.

“After witnessing the argument between women occupants of the car and the bikers, Ronak tried to sort out the issue. One of the bikers, in plainclothes, identified himself as an ASI of Delhi Police and abused him. The ASI then let car occupants go and took Ronak to the police station,” Kanchan Maheshwari told IANS.

“As Ronak informed his brother, my son Varun and my brother-in-law Deepak reached the police station, the accused policemen took them to a room and assaulted them with belts and batons,” the Councillor said.

“I called up the Station House Officer of Krishna Nagar police station to intervene but he pretended he was out of station,” she said.

“I was out from Delhi yesterday (Monday) and sent two Councillors to the police station and informed senior police officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad over the policemen’s cruel and inhuman behaviour. The accused stopped only after both the Councillors along with BJP workers gathered outside the police station,” the BJP leader said.

