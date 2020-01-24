Police begins probe into attack on news channel’s team

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) A day after protestors allegedly attacked a news channel team in capital’s Shaheen Bagh area, Delhi police on Saturday lodged an FIR in the case and began an investigation.

South East District DCP Chinmay Biswal confirmed the registration of the case.

According to the police, a news channel team along with a journalist, who had gone to cover the dharna at Shaheen Bagh area was allegedly heckled by a group of protestors on Friday.

Biswal said, “The FIR has been lodged in the Shaheen Bagh police station on the statement of Deepak Chaurasia. The complainant said the attackers also broke a camera and assaulted and abused members of the news channel’s team.”

The DCP said, “Since the registration of the case, efforts are on to nab the accused. Some special information has also been obtained. The the attackers will be caught caught.”

