Police clean-chit to Minister’s son in Merc accident

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (IANS) Amid the opposition allegations of cover-up attempt over a fatal car accident, which killed a villager in the Ballari district of Karnataka on Monday, allegedly involving Revenue Minister R. Ashoka’s son Sharath, the police said here on Thursday that Sharath was not in the vehicle at the time of mishap.

“There is speculation that the Minister’s son is involved. This person in question (Sharath) was not there at all,” Ballari Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba told IANS.

Two people, a villager Ravi Naik, 19, and Sachin, one of the five occupants of the maroon Mercedes Benz car, died in the accident.

The SP said Rahul, 29, who was driving the car, was injured and is undergoing treatment. “We will arrest him (Rahul) sometime on Friday,” he said.

The police officer identified the other three occupants of the car as Rakesh, Shiv Kumar and Varun.

However, three days after the accident, the police failed to give proper identification of the five men travelling in the Mercedes. According to local media reports, the car, registered in the name of National Public School, was returning from Hampi.

During the day, the Karnataka Congress alleged that a huge cover-up attempt was on to protect Ashoka’s son. “The police giving clean-chit to him even before any investigation raises eyebrows. Innocent man killed due to reckless driving of the Minister’s son should get justice,” tweeted the Congress.

It also demanded a thorough investigation in the accident.

Refusing to comment on speculations, the SP said the accident happened during dsaytime and there were eyewitnesses. “The eyewitnesses have seen the people in the car and who was at the wheel,” Baba said.

–IANS

