Police complaint against actress Bhanupriya in Andhra

Hyderabad, Jan 24 (IANS) A woman in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday lodged a police complaint against actress Bhanupriya for allegedly taking her 14-year-old daughter to Chennai as domestic help and harassing her, but the actress rejected the allegations.

The complaint was lodged in Samalkota town police station in East Godavari district.

P. Prabhavathi in her complaint claimed that Bhanupriya took her daughter Sandhya to Chennai one-and-a-half years ago to work as domestic help. The actress promised to pay Rs 10,000 a month but did not pay salary even once.

The woman said she went to Chennai on January 19 but she was not allowed to meet her daughter and she was even roughed up.

She also claimed that Bhanupriya threatened to file a case of theft against her and demanded Rs 10 lakh.

A police officer said they would seek action after seeking legal opinion as the alleged crime scene is in Chennai.

Bhanupriya has denied the allegations. She told reporters in Chennai the girl aged 16-17 years who was working in her house for a year was stealing money, jewelry and other valuables. The girl was allegedly sending the stolen goods to her house through her mother whenever she was visiting her.

When Bhanupriya asked Prabhavati to bring the stolen items she brought only i-pad, camera and watch and promised to bring back the remaining items. “But now she has lodged this false complaint against me in Andhra Pradesh,” said Bhanupriya.

The 52-year-old actress is known for her works in Telugu and Tamil films.

