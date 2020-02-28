Police complaint over ‘obscene distortion’ of Rabindra Sangeet lyrics

Kolkata, March 6 (IANS) Viral images of obscenities using distorted lyrics of Rabindra Sangeet written with ‘gulaal’ on the upper back of young women and chest of youthful men taking part in the Basantotsav (spring festival) organised by the Rabindra Bharati University created a furore in West Bengal, prompting the premier educational institute to file a police complaint against “unidentified persons” on Friday.

The university lodged the general diary at the Sinthee police station, but claimed that none of those seen with the obscenities written on their bodies were its students.

“None of these men and women are university students. They are outsiders. They study in various colleges of Hooghly district,” said Rabindra Bharati vice-chancellor Sabysachi Basu Roychowdhury.

The shameful incident happened on Thursday at the university campus where outsiders had joined the university students in the celebrations.

After the programme was over, a number of images became viral on Facebook showing the cuss words written on the upper back of some young women. Some other obscenities were seen written on the chest of a few young men.

The culprits even used distorted lyrics of Rabindra Sangeet to write the obscenities, triggering a huge outcry, with many eminent persons demanding stringent punishment for those denigrating Bengali culture and traditions.

But after the university filed the police complaint, the accused reached the campus and apologised for their mistake to the authorities and the student council.

