Police continue hunt for ex-BSP MP’s son

Lucknow, Oct 17 (IANS) Police from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday continued to hunt for the son of a former BSP MP who threatened a man with a gun at a luxury hotel in Delhi, officials said.

A police officer said that Ashish Pandey’s mobile telephone’s signals were last picked up in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district bordering Nepal.

The telephone now appeared to be switched off, the officer said.

On Tuesday, authorities alerted airports and Delhi Police personnel reached Lucknow in search of Pandey who whipped out his pistol during a scuffle with another man and his woman friend at Hyatt Regency in south Delhi early on Sunday.

Police fear that Pandey could sneak into Nepal.

Three Delhi Police teams were in Uttar Pradesh and looking for Pandey with the help of Uttar Pradesh Police, an officer told IANS in Delhi.

Pandey is the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party MLA and MP Rakesh Pandey.

