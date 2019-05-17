Police file 400-page chargesheet in Alwar gangrape case

Jaipur, May 18 (IANS) Police in Rajasthan on Saturday filed an over 400-page chargesheet in the Alwar gangrape case in a Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) court with six people named as accused.

The case will be heard on May 30, said police sources.

Several cases have been registered under different sections against the accused which include kidnapping, manhandling, undressing, gangrape, and dacoity, among others.

A case has also been registered against the accused who filmed a video of the crime which went viral online.

The statements of a total of 35 eyewitnesses have been recorded in this case and voice samples of the accused have also been collected whose Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report will be out soon.

A case has also been registered against a Youtube user who uploaded the video. A letter has also been written to Facebook and Youtube to remove the video from the websites.

Police officials confirmed that action will also be taken against those who revealed the identity of the victim.

The incident occurred on April 26 when a Dalit couple was waylaid at a deserted place by the five accused who beat up the man, raped his wife and filmed the act. They also robbed money from the victims.

