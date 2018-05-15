Police file rioting case over violence at DJ event

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a case of rioting against a mob involved in stone pelting during a fight between two groups at a DJ event in the state capital, police said.

The incident took place late Tuesday in Sadar Bazar area of north Delhi.

“Policemen immediately brought the situation under control and dispersed the people gathered there,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Jatin Narwal said.

“In the stone pelting — that started over demand that DJ play songs of their choice — between two groups, one person got minor injury who was treated at a local hospital and was later discharged,” Narwal said.

“We have registered a case of rioting and simple injuries against a mob and investigation is underway to identify the accused,” the officer added.

–IANS

sp/nir