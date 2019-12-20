Police foil BJP rally in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 7 (IANS) A number of BJP workers and leaders were arrested on Tuesday when they tried to take out a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act from south Kolkata’s Tollygunge Metro station.

The rallyists were scheduled to go to Hazra Crossing, about 3.5 km away.

However, even before the rally could begin, police swung into action and rounded up the participants who were arrested and put into waiting vans.

According to the BJP, around 60 people were arrested.

State BJP General Secretary Sayantan Basu, who was slated to lead the procession, said that he was discussing the next course of action with his party leaders.

–IANS

