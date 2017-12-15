Police in tourism areas should be armed: Goa Deputy Speaker

Panaji, Dec 14 (IANS) Goa Deputy Speaker Michael Loboon Thursday demanded that in light of increasing crimes and armed robberies in the state’s coastal belt, police personnel should be provided with arms while patrolling in tourist-frequented areas.

Lobo, of the BJP, also told the assembly, that Bangladeshi nationals were allegedly living illegally in his assembly constituency of Calangute, home to three of the most popular beaches, and that they posed a security risk.

“Policemen should be armed with guns when they are posted in tourism areas.

“In 2012, when you (Parrikar) were Chief Minister, police were patrolling with guns and why are they now with only lathis?” Lobo said.

The BJP MLA also said that last week, when armed robbers struck a bank in Parra village, located in his constituency, police arrived on the scene without weapons.

He also said that proliferation of unverified migrant labour, had led to an increase in crimes in the coastal state.

“In my constituency at Agarwado, around 800 migrants stay. I don’t think even 10 percent may have tenant verification. Some are even Bangladeshi,” he said.

Goa attracts more than six million tourists every year.

–IANS

maya/vd