‘Police Mahasangh’ to address policemen’s grievances

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Following the confrontation between the Delhi Police and lawyers in Tis Hazari court premises on November 2, a “Police Mahasangh” will soon be established to address the grievances of the policemen that will work to protect their rights, Additional Commissioner of Police (retired) Ved Bhushan has said.

“A policeman who spends his life on the road to protect common people without caring for the day or night, summer or winter, heat or rains, has to struggle for his own rights most of the time. This was so glaring during the Tis Hazari incident. The only reason behind this is that an on-duty policeman cannot take any action without prior permission from his seniors. Hence, he has to face the ire of the people, sometimes anti-social elements, as it happened on November 2. Now, this won’t be tolerated any more,” Bhushan told IANS on Sunday.

The former cop questioned: “Why he (a policeman) cannot speak for his rights, why he cannot protect himself or retaliate to the rowdies? This is only because there is no provision and there is no one to raise their (policemen) voices.”

A scuffle took place between the lawyers and Delhi Police personnel on November 2 following an argument over vehicle parking. The incident snowballed into a major confrontation between the Delhi Police and lawyers. Thereafter, the Delhi Police personnel protested outside its Headquarters seeking to avoid action against their injured fellows.

“The police is there to thwart and detect any wrongdoing. But, why can’t the men raise their voice when facing wrong being done to them. An on-duty policeman cannot retaliate because of the law. But, the Police Mahasang will be there. The November incident triggered the idea of the Mahasangh,” Bhushan said.

The Mahasangh will work to protect the rights of the policemen across the country, irrespective of the states under which the security personnels are appointed, Bhushan said, adding that the retired IPS and former Director of the Enforcement Directorate, Karnal Singh, has been appointed as the patron of this Mahasangh.

An official announcement about the formation of the Mahasangh will be made on January 12, 2020, Bhushan said.

Officers from the level of constable, havildar, sub-inspector, inspector to retired Assistant Commissioner of Police will be included in the Mahasang. However, apart from this, if a high-ranking police officer (retired) wants to join the sangh, there is no restriction on him.

He said: “I hope that after the formation of the Mahasang, no Delhi Police employee will feel orphaned in times of trouble. It is true that a union cannot be formed while being in uniform. But, the retired police officers and other employees can form one. There is no restriction on this.

“Help will be provided to any Delhi Police personnel if need be. The Mahasang will only be there to give strength to the personnel, and will not be allowed to become an arena of politics. Whoever talks about the interests of the policemen will be part of the Delhi Police Mahasang,” said Bhushan.

However, rumours on social media were already triggering speculations about the Mahasangh, but Bhushan made things clear through a video on his Youtube channel informing about the inception of the Mahasangh.

Veda Bhushan said: “That day (November 2) all of them (Havildar, jawans and their families) looked helpless. After the formation of the Mahasangh, Delhi Police personnel now will have some one to bank upon.”

